They will look at themselves and say, ‘What could we have done better?’ I don’t think they have run away from it,” Karthik told Cricbuzz

Dinesh Karthik and Sanjay Manjrekar

Ex-wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik believes the onus for the Test series loss rests with the senior players, while former batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels it would be unfair to place the blame on coach Gautam Gambhir.

Throughout the two matches, the senior players underperformed. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled with the bat, while the spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also failed to make a significant impact. “Yeah. Why shouldn’t it [the onus of the series loss] be the senior players? They will look at themselves and say, ‘What could we have done better?’ I don’t think they have run away from it,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Gambhir has also come in the line of fire, but Manjrekar backed him. “I will still maintain that the coach has the minimal influence on a team, lesser than your 11th weakest player. He does not set foot on the ground, the captain is in-charge out there,” he told ESPNCricinfo.

