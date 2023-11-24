Breaking News
Kishan helped me play fearlessly: Surya

Updated on: 25 November,2023 08:28 AM IST  |  Visakhapatnam
PTI |

Surya had contributed just 18 runs in the World Cup final against Australia on Sunday as India lost by six wickets on the big stage

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his 50 on Thursday

“Fearless” is how middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav described his hurricane knock in the first T20I against Australia here and said he felt “proud” to lead the country to victory on his captaincy debut. Suryakumar smashed a 42-ball 80 and shared a 112-run partnership with Ishan Kishan as India chased down Australia’s massive 208-3 off the penultimate ball of the match on Thursday for a two-wicket victory.


Also Read: Labuschagne praises skipper Cummins' bowling against India


Surya had contributed just 18 runs in the World Cup final against Australia on Sunday as India lost by six wickets on the big stage. But playing in his favourite format and leading the side in the absence of an injured Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar was menacing, scooping four sixes and hitting nine boundaries on way to overshadowing Josh Inglis’s 50-ball 110 and helping the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.


Asked to describe his game in one word, he said, “fearless”. The skipper complimented Ishan Kishan for helping the team overhaul the huge target. Kishan’s 39-ball 58 following the departure of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for duck had set the platform for the gutsy chase. “I think, he [Ishan] helped me really well. For me to be fearless, him staying there and his knock was very important,” said Suryakumar, whose strike rate of 190.47 was the key to the chase.

Finally, Rinku Singh drove India to victory with an unbeaten 22 off 14 deliveries. “I think he [Rinku] was very calm, though it was a pressure situation. When he came in to bat, he was very calm and the composure which he showed, I think, that was great to see,” Suryakumar said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

