Breaking News
Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune; passengers safe
Mumbai devotees join millions for Arbaeen walk in Iraq
Minor girl sexually assaulted by canteen boy at school in Palghar
Maharashtra: 22 workers injured in boiler blast at steel unit in Jalna
Sexual offenders should be castrated: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Koffee with Karan Scarred me massively KL Rahul reveals how KWK controversy completely changed him

Koffee with Karan | 'Scarred me massively': KL Rahul reveals how KWK controversy 'completely changed' him

Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The controversy erupted in 2019 when Rahul and Pandya made comments on the celebrity talk show that were labelled 'sexist' and 'misogynist'

Koffee with Karan | 'Scarred me massively': KL Rahul reveals how KWK controversy 'completely changed' him

India's KL Rahul (R) and teammate Hardik Pandya run between the wickets (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Koffee with Karan | 'Scarred me massively': KL Rahul reveals how KWK controversy 'completely changed' him
x
00:00

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has opened up about the impact that the 'Koffee with Karan' controversy had on him, saying the backlash left him "massively scarred" and changed him as a person.


Five years ago, Rahul and fellow cricketer Hardik Pandya faced a nationwide outcry after making comments about women on Bollywood director Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan. The remarks sparked outrage on social media and led to their suspension ahead of an ODI series against Australia.



"The interview was a different world. That changed me. Completely changed me," Rahul said in a podcast with Nikhil Kamath, which also included Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Badshah.


Also Read: Gambhir, Sehwag lead a wave of retirement wishes to India's 'Gabbar'

"I was a very shy, soft-spoken boy growing up. Then I played for India and became very confident, I had no problem being in a huge group of people. People will know I have been in a room of 100 people because I would talk to everyone.

"Now I don't (do that) because that interview scarred me massively. Getting suspended from the team. I have never been suspended in school, I have never been punished in school. All this never happened to me. I didn't know how to handle it,” he added.

Talking about his school life, Rahul said he was never ever punished in school.

"I did mischievous things in schools like chota mota (small things), but nothing to get me expelled from school or my parents have had to come. That was my first, and then you realise how bad it is," he said.

The controversy erupted in 2019 when Rahul and Pandya made comments on the celebrity talk show that were labelled 'sexist' and 'misogynist'. The episode, aired on January 6, featured the cricketers discussing their relationships and crushes and their comments drew severe criticism from fans and former players such as Sunil Gavaskar and Harbhajan Singh.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kl rahul hardik pandya koffee with karan sports cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK