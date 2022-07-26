Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri blessed with Kavir

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 July,2022 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on July 24. The couple, who got married in 2017, have named their son Kavir

Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma


India and Lucknow Super Giants cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on July 24. The couple, who got married in 2017, have named their son Kavir.

On Sunday, Pandya Instagrammed this picture (left)and captioned it: “Kavir Krunal Pandya,” along with world, blue heart and baby emojis. The post received nearly five lakh ‘likes’.


