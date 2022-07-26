Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri blessed with Kavir

Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on July 24. The couple, who got married in 2017, have named their son Kavir

Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma

India and Lucknow Super Giants cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on July 24. The couple, who got married in 2017, have named their son Kavir.

Also Read: Former captain Allan Border advises Travis Head to improve his technique against spinners

On Sunday, Pandya Instagrammed this picture (left)and captioned it: “Kavir Krunal Pandya,” along with world, blue heart and baby emojis. The post received nearly five lakh ‘likes’.