Breaking News
Actor Ranveer Singh booked for 'obscene' pics; Chembur Police registers FIR
Mumbai: Last minute change leaves JEE aspirants running from New Panvel to Kandivli
Mumbai: Do you feel you might have monkeypox? Head to Kasturba
Mumbai: Chop-chop, state govt gets to work at Aarey colony
Loan app scam: Multi-city mega raids in Nepal expose china hand
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shreyas Iyer rues missing ton after scoring second fifty

Shreyas Iyer rues missing ton after scoring second fifty

Updated on: 26 July,2022 07:39 AM IST  |  Trinidad
PTI |

Top

yer made 63 off 71 balls batting at number 3 to play a big role in India’s series-clinching two-wicket win over West Indies in the second ODI here on Sunday

Shreyas Iyer rues missing ton after scoring second fifty

WI pacer Alzarri Joseph celebrates the dismissal of India’s Shreyas Iyer (right) in Sunday’s 2nd ODI


India’s Shreyas Iyer has been in impressive form in the ongoing white-ball tour of West Indies but the batter is unhappy with his failure to convert back-to-back half centuries into hundreds.

Iyer made 63 off 71 balls batting at number 3 to play a big role in India’s series-clinching two-wicket win over West Indies in the second ODI here on Sunday. He stitched a 99-run stand with Sanju Samson (54) for the fourth wicket before Axar Patel (64 not out) finished off the match.

Also Read: We lost it in the last few overs: WI skipper Nicholas Pooran


Iyer, who had scored 54 in India’s three-run win in the first match, said, “Last time also it was a good catch [to dismiss him]. It’s fortunate to get to fifty [back to back]... I should have converted this into a hundred because you don’t get these kind of starts again and again in international cricket and converting as many fifties to hundred is very beneficial.”

Iyer, 27, said he will look to score a century in the third ODI. “I was happy with what I scored today, but unhappy the way I was dismissed. I could have taken the team through easily. I was setting up the total and it was unfortunate that I lost my wicket. Hopefully, I can do better and score a century in the next match.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

team india west indies sanju samson axar patel Nicholas Pooran sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK