Shreyas Iyer rues missing ton after scoring second fifty

WI pacer Alzarri Joseph celebrates the dismissal of India’s Shreyas Iyer (right) in Sunday’s 2nd ODI

India’s Shreyas Iyer has been in impressive form in the ongoing white-ball tour of West Indies but the batter is unhappy with his failure to convert back-to-back half centuries into hundreds.

Iyer made 63 off 71 balls batting at number 3 to play a big role in India’s series-clinching two-wicket win over West Indies in the second ODI here on Sunday. He stitched a 99-run stand with Sanju Samson (54) for the fourth wicket before Axar Patel (64 not out) finished off the match.

Iyer, who had scored 54 in India’s three-run win in the first match, said, “Last time also it was a good catch [to dismiss him]. It’s fortunate to get to fifty [back to back]... I should have converted this into a hundred because you don’t get these kind of starts again and again in international cricket and converting as many fifties to hundred is very beneficial.”

Iyer, 27, said he will look to score a century in the third ODI. “I was happy with what I scored today, but unhappy the way I was dismissed. I could have taken the team through easily. I was setting up the total and it was unfortunate that I lost my wicket. Hopefully, I can do better and score a century in the next match.”

