Krunal Pandya's Warwickshire stint cut short due to injury

Krunal Pandya. File Pic

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya will be returning to India after sustaining an injury while playing for Warwickshire against Nottinghamshire in the One Day Cup. He will return to India after receiving a diagnosis on groin injury that he sustained during the match.

The all-rounder picked up the injury whilst batting and did not return to the field for the second innings, nor play any part in Sunday's win over Durham. Following consultation with doctors, Pandya is likely to miss three weeks and therefore would not be available for selection should the Bears reach the knockout stages.

Paul Farbrace, Director of Cricket, said in a statement: "It is frustrating to lose Krunal for the remainder of the tournament, but he leaves the club with our very best wishes."

"Krunal was an excellent role model around the group and I am sure the younger members of the squad will have learnt a lot from him on and off the pitch."

"Due to the short turnaround, we won't be signing a replacement, however, I am incredibly excited to see our squad build on Sunday's excellent win over Durham."

Pandya has enjoyed a solid season with Warwickshire in the One Day Cup so far, having played in five matches for his side. In four innings, Pandya has scored 134 runs at an average of 33.50.

His best individual score for the side is 74, which he had scored against Surrey. With the ball, he has taken nine wickets for the side, with best bowling figures of 3/51 against Sussex.

Warwickshire County Cricket Club on July 1 announced the signing of India international all-rounder Krunal Pandya for the entire 2022 Royal London Cup campaign.

The 31-year-old left-arm spinner and batter made his ODI debut in 2021 against England, where he struck the fastest half-century (26 balls) in history by a debutant in ODI cricket.

Pandya has made 19 T20I and five ODI appearances for India, to date. The all-rounder has also been a regular in the IPL having represented Mumbai Indians and more recently Lucknow Super Giants.

