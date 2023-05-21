They have great depth in their overseas options, and adding to their overall feel-good will be Virat Kohli’s sixth IPL century on Thursday night against Hyderabad

RCB’s Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis (left) during their match v SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Last chance for RCB to qualify for Playoffs against table-toppers Titans at home x 00:00

The moment of reckoning is upon Royal Challengers Bangalore. Having blown hot and cold throughout IPL 2023, they carry form and momentum with them as they brace to confront the might of Gujarat Titans in the final league fixture of the tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday night.

After three and a half weeks on the road, Faf du Plessis’s men return to their home ground on the back of stirring away wins against Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad with their fortunes in their own hands. Victory against the team that will finish on top of the table will secure the Bangalore franchise a place in the Eliminator, a clear-cut scenario that Mike Hesson, their director of cricket, said was just about ideal from the perspective of going out and expressing themselves.

Hardik Pandya

Bangalore will have the advantage of knowing exactly what they require to do by the time they square off against Hardik Pandya’s side. If Mumbai Indians put it past Hyderabad in Sunday’s afternoon game, they will have no option but to go all out. Given how strong they have been over the last week, it’s a prospect that will excite a proud team that hasn’t always married marquee names with commensurate performance.

Given how they have been able to tide over a fair few setbacks throughout the season, Bangalore won’t be too fussed that they will be without Josh Hazlewood, the Aussie quick who is returning home with a recurrence of the Achilles’ injury that could put a question mark over his availability for the World Test Championship final against India from June 7.

Also Read: TATA IPL 2023 Playoff tickets booking: Check ticket prices and where to buy them online?

They have great depth in their overseas options, and adding to their overall feel-good will be Virat Kohli’s sixth IPL century on Thursday night against

Hyderabad.

Gujarat have been the most consistent and settled of the teams, and they’d like to finish off their league engagements on a high ahead of Qualifier 1 in Chennai on Tuesday.