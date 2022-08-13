Breaking News
Mumbai: Redevelopment work snaps water supply to 1,000 Vikhroli families
Mumbai: TPR rises to 9.45 per cent in city with 871 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
Mumbai: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on August 14
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely lose an eye after attack
Forty-five underfed children rescued from church in Navi Mumbai
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Legends Cricket League dedicated to 75th year of Independence Ravi Shastri

Legends Cricket League dedicated to 75th year of Independence: Ravi Shastri

Updated on: 13 August,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The first match of the LLC Season Two will be played on September 15 at Eden Garden, Kolkata. Termed as a special match, it will be played between India v World as India Maharajas v World Giants

Legends Cricket League dedicated to 75th year of Independence: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri


Former India head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that the second season of the Legends Cricket League (LLC) will be dedicated to the celebrations of the country celebrating its 75th year of independence.


The first match of the LLC Season Two will be played on September 15 at Eden Garden, Kolkata. Termed as a special match, it will be played between India v World as India Maharajas v World Giants.

Also Read: Top Pakistan players sign amended central contracts


Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will lead India, while the World Team will be captained by 2019 World Cup-winning skipper and England’s former white-ball captain Eoin Morgan.

“This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year’s league to the 75th year of Independence celebration,” said Shastri.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ravi shastri cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK