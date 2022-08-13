Legends Cricket League dedicated to 75th year of Independence: Ravi Shastri

The first match of the LLC Season Two will be played on September 15 at Eden Garden, Kolkata. Termed as a special match, it will be played between India v World as India Maharajas v World Giants

Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that the second season of the Legends Cricket League (LLC) will be dedicated to the celebrations of the country celebrating its 75th year of independence.

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will lead India, while the World Team will be captained by 2019 World Cup-winning skipper and England’s former white-ball captain Eoin Morgan.

“This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year’s league to the 75th year of Independence celebration,” said Shastri.

