Breaking News
Sameer Wankhede gets threat via social media
Famous Dadar store owner’s 46-yr-old son found dead in Virar
Mumbai: Traffic Police get WhatsApp messages threatening '26/11-type' attack
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Maharashtra records 1,855 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 11,866
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Lords swansong for India pacer Jhulan Goswami

Lord’s swansong for India pacer Jhulan Goswami?

Updated on: 21 August,2022 07:10 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

Top

The 39-year-old pacer was named in the 17-member Indian ODI squad for the three matches at Hove (September 18), Canterbury (September 21) and the Lord’s (September 24)

Lord’s swansong for India pacer Jhulan Goswami?

Jhulan Goswami


Veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in women’s international cricket, is all set to retire at the hallowed Lord’s during India’s third and final ODI against England on September 24, according to ESPNCricinfo.


Also Read: Rohit Sharma speaks about the need for role clarity

The 39-year-old pacer was named in the 17-member Indian ODI squad for the three matches at Hove (September 18), Canterbury (September 21) and the Lord’s (September 24).


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Jhulan Goswami cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK