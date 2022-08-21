Lord’s swansong for India pacer Jhulan Goswami?

The 39-year-old pacer was named in the 17-member Indian ODI squad for the three matches at Hove (September 18), Canterbury (September 21) and the Lord’s (September 24)

Jhulan Goswami

Veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in women’s international cricket, is all set to retire at the hallowed Lord’s during India’s third and final ODI against England on September 24, according to ESPNCricinfo.

