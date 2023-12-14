Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Lyon hails Ashwin calls him one of my biggest coaches

Lyon hails Ashwin, calls him "one of my biggest coaches"

Updated on: 14 December,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

Top

Ahead of the opening Test against Pakistan starting here on Thursday, Lyon, who is returning from a calf injury, only had respect for Ashwin.

Nathan Lyon

Just four wickets away from joining the elite 500-wicket club, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday acknowledged the role played by India tweaker Ravichandran Ashwin in his career, hailing him as “one of my biggest coaches.” Ahead of the opening Test against Pakistan starting here on Thursday, Lyon, who is returning from a calf injury, only had respect for Ashwin.


Also Read: Markram, Shamsi’s middle-over spells became turning points feels Tilak Varma


He said: “We’ve gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I’ve definitely learned from him. There’s an opportunity to learn from the people you play against, and without knowing it he’s probably been one of my biggest coaches in a way.”


