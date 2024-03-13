McDonald backs Marsh to lead Australia at T20 World Cup

Marsh has been leading the T20 side on an unofficial basis since Aaron Finch’s retirement with Cummins doing the leadership duty in Tests and ODIs, and McDonald is set to recommend the star all-rounder’s name to the Cricket Australia (CA) board

Andrew McDonald. Pic/AFP

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has backed Mitchell Marsh over Pat Cummins to captain the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA.

