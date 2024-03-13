Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > McDonald backs Marsh to lead Australia at T20 World Cup
<< Back to Elections 2024

McDonald backs Marsh to lead Australia at T20 World Cup

Updated on: 13 March,2024 07:16 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Marsh has been leading the T20 side on an unofficial basis since Aaron Finch’s retirement with Cummins doing the leadership duty in Tests and ODIs, and McDonald is set to recommend the star all-rounder’s name to the Cricket Australia (CA) board

McDonald backs Marsh to lead Australia at T20 World Cup

Andrew McDonald. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
McDonald backs Marsh to lead Australia at T20 World Cup
x
00:00

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has backed Mitchell Marsh over Pat Cummins to captain the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA.


Marsh has been leading the T20 side on an unofficial basis since Aaron Finch’s retirement with Cummins doing the leadership duty in Tests and ODIs, and McDonald is set to recommend the star all-rounder’s name to the Cricket Australia (CA) board.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mitchell marsh Pat Cummins T20 World Cup 2024 t20 world cup cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK