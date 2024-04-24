'MI need to win all games now to qualify': Nehal Wadhera

It’s time to introspect, admitted the southpaw. “We win as a team, and we lose as a team. We need to raise our game and figure out where we have been going wrong or where we have been going right so that we can rectify our mistakes whenever we return,” he concluded

MI’s Nehal Wadhera during his 49 against RR in Jaipur on Monday. Pic/AFP

The Mumbai Indians suffered their fifth defeat of IPL-17, losing to the Rajasthan Royals nine wickets, leaving them seventh in the 10-team points table.

Nehal Wadhera was among the few shining lights on the night for MI, scoring a cameo—24-ball 49. At the post-match press conference, he later admitted that things didn’t go as per plan for Hardik Pandya & Co. “In T20s, individual scores only matter a little for me and the other players. It’s the result that matters and that Mumbai Indians should win,” he said.

MI have been in a similar in position in the past, having lost numerous matches at the start and then won games in a row towards the end to eventually qualify for the knockout stage. And Wadhera wants his teammates to draw from that past experience. “Regarding the games we have [left] now, we need to win all the games to qualify. We have been in such a situation in the earlier seasons as well, and have, upped our game and qualified. So, we are optimistic even now.”

It’s time to introspect, admitted the southpaw. “We win as a team, and we lose as a team. We need to raise our game and figure out where we have been going wrong or where we have been going right so that we can rectify our mistakes whenever we return,” he concluded.

