MI need to win all games now to qualify Nehal Wadhera
'MI need to win all games now to qualify': Nehal Wadhera

Updated on: 24 April,2024 06:06 AM IST  |  Jaipur
Agencies |

'MI need to win all games now to qualify': Nehal Wadhera

MI’s Nehal Wadhera during his 49 against RR in Jaipur on Monday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'MI need to win all games now to qualify': Nehal Wadhera
x
00:00

The Mumbai Indians suffered their fifth defeat of IPL-17, losing to the Rajasthan Royals nine wickets, leaving them seventh in the 10-team points table.


Nehal Wadhera was among the few shining lights on the night for MI, scoring a cameo—24-ball 49. At the post-match press conference, he later admitted that things didn’t go as per plan for Hardik Pandya & Co. “In T20s, individual scores only matter a little for me and the other players. It’s the result that matters and that Mumbai Indians should win,” he said.


Also Read: Waist of a wicket!


MI have been in a similar in position in the past, having lost numerous matches at the start and then won games in a row towards the end to eventually qualify for the knockout stage. And Wadhera wants his teammates to draw from that past experience. “Regarding the games we have [left] now, we need to win all the games to qualify. We have been in such a situation in the earlier seasons as well, and have, upped our game and qualified. So, we are optimistic even now.” 

It’s time to introspect, admitted the southpaw. “We win as a team, and we lose as a team. We need to raise our game and figure out where we have been going wrong or where we have been going right so that we can rectify our mistakes whenever we return,” he concluded.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 mumbai indians rajasthan royals
