Mid-Day 45th Anniversary Special: AI-yo, cricket too!

Artificial Intelligence has made only a small entry into the analysis sphere of the willow game, but those steps will turn bigger soon, writes Devraj Raut, who has worked with India U-19 teams since 2015

Cricket analyst Devraj Raut at his Borivli residence. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Imagine India chasing a 213-run target in a T20 World Cup match, with the game hanging in the balance at 107-3 in 11 overs. With strategic decisions pivotal at this stage, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can crunch data to suggest the best batting combination based on historical stats and current match conditions.

This might sound like a great script for a cricket-based TV series on Netflix, but the reality is we aren’t there yet. AI is more complex than a code that answers all our questions. AI needs a lot of historical data to build its models. So where are we in terms of AI in the field of cricket? Let’s find out.

As a cricket performance analyst, I’ve witnessed the evolution of technology in sports firsthand. Now, as we stand on the brink of a new era, it’s exciting to explore how AI is set to revolutionise cricket.

What is AI?

With the popularity of ChatGPT, the whole world is astonished by the power of AI, and it is clearly the Google search moment of this generation. But understanding what AI actually is might be complex, so let me simplify it as best I can.

Feed an AI System with thousands of car pictures, it learns what a car looks like. Feed it your own selfies, it learns how You look like. Using this knowledge, AI systems can identify cars in a video, it can identify you in a group photo. Think of Google Photos app, think of Automatic Toll Collection systems, they all use this concept. Higher amount of data fed in the system, the higher the accuracy. Feed in thousands of images of a cricket ball, and we have an automatic ball tracking system that can save each ball’s trajectory, speed, deviation and pitching area. Object detection is just one of the many applications of AI.

A pitch map

The rise of AI in cricket

Over the past few years, we’ve seen an incredible surge in the development of mobile apps that use computer vision technology. These apps have transformed how we analyse practice sessions, providing insights that were previously time consuming. Imagine this: an analyst records a practice session, and within minutes, the app automatically plots pitch maps and even highlights areas of improvement. This isn’t science fiction; it’s the present.

One of the most remarkable advancements is in object detection. AI algorithms can now accurately identify and track the ball’s movement even in the most chaotic scenarios. This precision has not only enhanced match analysis but also enriched the viewing experience for fans. With real-time ball tracking, viewers can see the exact trajectory, speed, and spin of the ball, adding a new layer of excitement to every delivery.

My experiences with AI apps

Let me take you behind the scenes of our National Camps. Pitch maps for bowlers are basic but crucial data points during any session. Using video cameras, I have been recording our net sessions and using analysis software to manually plot pitch maps. This process involved going through footage on my laptop much after the session was completed to show the coaches and the bowlers how they fared.

Fast forward to today, and the process has become incredibly efficient. Now I just set up a tripod in the position of the umpire, calibrate the app, and boom! The videos are recorded, the ball tracking, and pitch map plotting all happen on the mobile device via Cloud Computing. At the end of a bowler’s spell, I tag the deliveries of all the bowlers. After a few minutes of AI processing, I can show the pitch map and every ball bowled right there on the ground, segregated individually.

This type of timely data is invaluable for the coaches, who can instantly provide appropriate feedback to the bowler. Instead of getting feedback that they would try out in the next session, the bowler can implement changes in the very next spell. Isn’t that fantastic?

The Future of AI in cricket

1 Advanced match analysis: So, what does the future hold for AI in cricket? Let’s explore some exciting prospects:

Imagine an AI system that not only tracks the ball but also analyses player movements, field placements, and even weather conditions. This holistic analysis could provide coaches with unparalleled insights, helping them devise strategies tailored to every nuance of the game.

2 Score predictions: Predicting match outcomes has always been a mix of art and science. With AI, more science can be brought into the equation. By analysing historical data, player form and match conditions, AI can offer highly accurate score predictions. This could transform how teams approach their innings, making every decision data-driven.

Real-time strategy planning

In the heat of the moment, making the right strategic decision can be the difference between victory | and defeat. AI can assist coaches and captains by providing real-time recommendations based on the evolving match scenario.

Whether it’s deciding where the five boundary riders will be placed or which bowler to bring in, AI could be the silent strategist in the background.

Real-time field placement changes: Field placement is a crucial aspect of cricket strategy. With AI analysing the active batter’s tendencies and the bowler’s strengths, it can suggest optimal field placements in real-time. This dynamic approach could outmanoeuvre even the most formidable opponents.

Embracing the change

As someone who’s deeply entrenched in both cricket and technology, I can’t help but be optimistic about the future. By leveraging AI, we can make more informed decisions, minimise errors, and ultimately, elevate the game to new heights.

However, it’s essential to approach this evolution with a balanced perspective. While AI offers incredible potential, it’s crucial to maintain the human touch that makes cricket so special. The camaraderie, the gut feeling and the sheer unpredictability of the game are elements that no algorithm can replicate.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the future of AI in cricket is not just a technological advancement, it’s an evolution that promises to redefine how we understand and play the game. As we embrace these innovations, let’s remember to balance technology with the timeless spirit of cricket. After all, cricket is a gentleman’s game and with AI, we’re just adding a bit of futuristic flair to it.

So, here’s to the exciting journey ahead. Keep your eyes on the pitch and your data streams flowing. The future of cricket is here, and it’s powered by AI.

Devraj Raut works at BCCI’s National Cricket Academy. He has represented Mumbai in all age groups tournaments