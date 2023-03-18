'Lone warrior' Mitch Marsh's heroics go in vain as India beat Australia by 5 wickets

His attacking knock included outstanding back-to-back boundaries off pacer Mohammed Siraj, one a back foot punch between point and cover and another over mid-off

Mitchell Marsh during his 81 at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (81 off 65 balls) was at his destructive best in the first ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday despite returning from an ankle surgery. Though Marsh, 31, was opening the innings in ODI cricket for the first time, he didn’t appear uncomfortable in his new position. His attacking knock included outstanding back-to-back boundaries off pacer Mohammed Siraj, one a back foot punch between point and cover and another over mid-off.

Marsh hit the ball to all parts of the ground and till the 20th over, it was just a contest between him and the Indian bowlers. Marsh’s innings included 10 fours and five sixes. Twice he sent deliveries off pacer Hardik Pandya over the fence and hit a maximum against wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Marsh got to his half-century in just 51 balls when he pierced a Kuldeep delivery for a four through the covers.

Also Read: Watch: Hardik Pandya loses cool after Mitchell Marsh stops skipper in his run-up

He was unlucky to miss out on his second ODI century when left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja had him caught by Siraj in the 20th over at short third man. Australia’s next boundary came after 27 balls. Incidentally, The Western Australian’s first ODI ton (84-ball 102 not out) came against an Indian outfit led by MS Dhoni at Sydney in January 2016. But unlike Friday, he batted at No. 6 in that game. Indeed, Australia have found a player to open up.