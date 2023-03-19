Mohammed Shami attributes success to recovery period

“The plan was to keep it simple. We had discussed in team meeting as well to make a good start, to keep the ball in good areas and stick to our line and length,” he said in conversation with fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj in a video posted on BCCI.tv

Mohammed Shami during the first ODI against Australia at Wankhede on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Ace pacer Mohammed Shami has stressed on the importance of recovery after bowling India to a five-wicket win against Australia in the first ODI at the Wankhade stadium here.

The right-arm quick returned with figures of 6-2-17-3 on Friday as India restricted Australia to 188 in 35.4 overs and then returned to overhaul the target in 39.5 overs.

“The plan was to keep it simple. We had discussed in team meeting as well to make a good start, to keep the ball in good areas and stick to our line and length,” he said in conversation with fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj in a video posted on BCCI.tv.

“The heat was also an issue. When we bowled the first spell it was hot but later it got a bit better to bowl when the wind started blowing.”

The 32-year-old had missed the training for the first ODI to recover from the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Also read: Paras Mhambrey defends call to rest Mohammed Shami

“After 40 overs of the Ahmedabad Test, I needed 1-2 days to recover. I completed that recovery and came here for the match,” he said.

“The management accepted that I needed recovery. We have played so many matches that we know our skills and ability. So it is important that we recover properly to perform better.”

Siraj also claimed three wickets for 29 runs to play a huge role in India’s win.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever