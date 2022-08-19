Mohammed Siraj to play in Warwickshire’s last three games

“Warwickshire County Cricket Club has signed India international fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for the final three matches of the County Championship. He will arrive at Edgbaston ahead of the Bears home fixture,” the club stated

Mohammed Siraj. Pic/AFP

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj will join the English county bandwagon as he gears up to play Warwickshire’s last three first-class games in September.

Siraj is playing the ODI series in Zimbabwe, but is not there in India’s T20 scheme of things. “Warwickshire County Cricket Club has signed India international fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for the final three matches of the County Championship. He will arrive at Edgbaston ahead of the Bears home fixture,” the club stated.

