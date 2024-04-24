Mongia wants Pant as ’keeper for T20 World Cup, Dighe offers four other options

Mongia, 54, who represented the country in the 1996 and 1999 ODI World Cups, wants Delhi Capitals skipper Pant to keep wickets if he is fully fit for the big challenge

Nayan Mongia and Sameer Dighe

There is stiff competition for two wicketkeeper-batsman’s slots in Team India for June’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in USA and West Indies.

As many as six ’keepers—Rishabh Pant (342 after nine IPL games) while Sanju Samson (314 runs), KL Rahul (302), Dinesh Karthik (251), Ishan Kishan (192) and Jitesh Sharma (128), who have figured in eight games, are staking a claim to make India’s squad.

Former India wicketkeepers Nayan Mongia and Sameer Dighe reckoned it’s a big headache for the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee considering the dominating performances of the wicketkeepers who are no mugs with the bat.

DC captain Rishabh Pant appeals for a LBW against GT in Ahmedabad recently. Pic/AFP

Mongia, 54, who represented the country in the 1996 and 1999 ODI World Cups, wants Delhi Capitals skipper Pant to keep wickets if he is fully fit for the big challenge.

“If Rishabh is fit, I will go with him. I don’t know how much mentally and physically he is ready to play at a higher level, so it is up to the selectors and team management to decide.

“My back-up plan will be Samson [Rajasthan Royals captain], because he can play as an opener, at No. 3 and middle-order. He too has been doing exceptionally well,” Mongia told mid-day from Baroda on Wednesday.

This will be Pant’s first ICC tournament since his accident in December 2022.

Mongia felt Rahul is only useful as an opener and that could go against him when selectors finalise the names. “Rahul finding a place in the team depends on who opens. If the team management goes ahead with Virat [Kohli] and Rohit [Sharma] as openers, then he [Rahul] will find it difficult, because Samson can open too. Rahul cannot play in the middle-order in T20 cricket,” Mongia added.

Mumbai-based Dighe, 55, who represented India in six Tests and 23 ODIs, felt the selectors should pick a ’keeper-batsman on the basis of current form. “I think any two from Rahul, Samson, Kishan and Jitesh will make it to the World Cup squad,” said Dighe.

When asked about Pant’s chances, Mumbai’s 1999-2000 Ranji Trophy-winning captain said: “Eventually, selection part is about trust and backing. I personally feel these [four] guys can deliver.“