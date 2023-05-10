Breaking News
MS Dhoni's playful teasing after toss catches Deepak Chahar off guard: Watch

Updated on: 10 May,2023 10:01 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Deepak Chahar with MS Dhoni (Pic: AFP)

MS Dhoni blazed away to a blistering 20 off nine balls to help hosts Chennai Super Kings post a decent 167/8 against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Opting to bat, CSK never really got going as the Delhi bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. However, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (21) smashed some much-needed boundaries and maximums to take them over the 160-run mark. Spinners Axar Patel (2/27), Kuldeep Yadav (1/28), and Lalit Yadav (1/34) shared four wickets amongst themselves, while Mitchell Marsh took three scalps.


The IPL, being the gleeful extravaganza it is, never ceases to surprise or amuse its viewers, and a funny incident surfaced after CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. As 'Thala' walked back to the dressing room following the toss, he chanced upon fellow teammate Deepak Chahar, catching him off guard. Moments later, Dhoni playfully hit Chahar, much to the pacer's astonishment. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Watch the video below.




Chahar, the leader of Super Kings' seam attack, made a return to the Playing XI earlier this month following his recovery from injury and was exceptional during CSK's encounter against Mumbai Indians. He went on to register figures of 2/18 in three overs, picking up crucial wickets of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. The Super Kings eventually secured a comfortable six-wicket in the match.

Also Read: IPL 2023: CSK face resurgent DC in push for play-offs spot

Despite being plagued by injuries throughout the tournament every now and then, CSK managed to secure 13 points from 11 games and have to win at least two of their upcoming matches to confirm a spot in the Playoffs.

Remaining Fixtures:

  • May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at 7:30 PM
  • May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM
  • May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at 3:30 PM

IPL 2023 IPL indian premier league ms dhoni cricket news

