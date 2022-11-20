Mumbai bounce back in style

×
Updated on: 20 November,2022 08:20 AM IST  |  Ranchi
Agencies |

Shreevats Goswami (56) and Taruwar Kohli (46) were the only decent contributors with the bat. Royston Dias with figures of 3-30 was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai

Representational image. Pic/iStock


After back-to-back defeats, Mumbai romped to a seven-wicket win over Mizoram in a Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday. Mumbai reached the target of 189 in 22.3 overs after half-centuries by Prithvi Shaw 54 (39 balls, 8x4, 2x6), Yashasvi Jaiswal 63 (10x4, 1x6) and Armaan Jaffer 55 (5x4, 3x6). 


Opting to bat, Mizoram could not even cross the 200-run mark. Shreevats Goswami (56) and Taruwar Kohli (46) were the only decent contributors with the bat. Royston Dias with figures of 3-30 was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai. With this victory, Mumbai moved to fourth spot in their group, whereas Mizoram remained at the bottom.


