Mumbai bounce back in style

Shreevats Goswami (56) and Taruwar Kohli (46) were the only decent contributors with the bat. Royston Dias with figures of 3-30 was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai

Representational image. Pic/iStock

After back-to-back defeats, Mumbai romped to a seven-wicket win over Mizoram in a Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday. Mumbai reached the target of 189 in 22.3 overs after half-centuries by Prithvi Shaw 54 (39 balls, 8x4, 2x6), Yashasvi Jaiswal 63 (10x4, 1x6) and Armaan Jaffer 55 (5x4, 3x6).

Also Read: Atit Sheth shines in Baroda’s big win over Nagaland

Opting to bat, Mizoram could not even cross the 200-run mark. Shreevats Goswami (56) and Taruwar Kohli (46) were the only decent contributors with the bat. Royston Dias with figures of 3-30 was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai. With this victory, Mumbai moved to fourth spot in their group, whereas Mizoram remained at the bottom.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever