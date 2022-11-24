×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: She’d be alive if our cops had acted, says Fadnavis
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mumbais classy Guru Gupte no more

Mumbai’s classy Guru Gupte no more

Updated on: 24 November,2022 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Classy Gupte represented the Railways in 1974-75 and 1975-76 before making his Mumbai debut in the 1980-81 season

Mumbai’s classy Guru Gupte no more

Guru Gupte


The Mumbai cricketing fraternity was reminded of the kind of competition there was for places as they remembered former Ranji Trophy batsman Guru Gupte, who passed away at the age of 66 on Monday.


Classy Gupte represented the Railways in 1974-75 and 1975-76 before making his Mumbai debut in the 1980-81 season. He scored 170 in Mumbai’s second innings against Tamil Nadu in that season’s semi-finals, scored 18 in Mumbai’s only innings during their victory over Delhi in the final and never wore a Ranji Trophy cap again. Gupte, who batted at No.3 in his last three games for Mumbai, was a member of the Indian schoolboys team which toured England in 1973, managed by batting stalwart Vijay Manjrekar. Gupte got his chance for Mumbai in 1980-81 when the star players were in Australia with the Indian team. The stars were in full presence in 1981-82 when Gupte couldn’t be accommodated. Gupte was a schoolmate of Dilip Vengsarkar.



Also Read: Dilip Vengsarkar vows to work for better coordination between BCCI, ICA


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ranji trophy cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK