Mumbai’s Suryansh Shedge given big stage to rise

Suryansh Shedge was just 13 when he smashed 326 in 137 deliveries for Gundecha Education Academy (Kandivli) against SPSS Mumbadevi Niketan (Borivli) in a Giles Shield game at Shivaji Park six years ago.

Now, he is all set for a for Mumbai Ranji Trophy debut. All-rounder Shedge is part of Mumbai’s 17-member squad along with promising Musheer Khan, who will kick off their Ranji campaign against Andhra Pradesh in Vizianagaram today. Shedge, 19, scored 184 runs in eight games with the help of two half centuries and claimed 12 wickets in the recent U-25 State A Trophy.

He admitted being surprised by his selection. “This Ranji call was unexpected and that’s why it gives me more happiness. But my dream has always been to earn a Mumbai cap. My main focus was on the U-25 tournament as our goal was to win the championship. I was hurt when we lost to Madhya Pradesh in a close quarter-final [in Indore],” Shedge told mid-day from Vizianagaram on Monday.

When asked about chances of making his debut today, he said: “Let’s see. Even if I’m not in the playing XI, I will try to help my team win. I had two practice sessions with the Ranji team. I batted and bowled well in nets. I am getting to learn a lot. I feel, I know everyone here for a long time and everyone believes in me.”

Shedge is inspired by England’s captain and star all-rounder Ben Stokes. “I used to bowl a few overs during inter-school matches, but mainly I was dependent on my batting. I started working on my fast bowling skills when I was 16. When I see a great all-rounder like Stokes, I always feel like I want to contribute in all three departments because then you feel like a match-winner,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai U-25 head coach Rajesh Pawar sees a bright future for Shedge. “Suryansh is equally good in batting and bowling and can win us matches with his contributions. He is Mumbai’s future. I will give credit to the selectors for giving him a chance in the Ranji squad at the right time,” Pawar remarked.

