Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Nahars ton helps Jain Irrigation conquer Navy Rahane shines too

Nahar’s ton helps Jain Irrigation conquer Navy; Rahane shines too

Updated on: 18 February,2023 08:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Shankar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

With two wins from two matches, Jain Irrigation sit on top of the group

Nahar’s ton helps Jain Irrigation conquer Navy; Rahane shines too

Ajinkya Rahane


Yash Nahar’s blistering 127 off 56 along with Azim Kazi’s 75 off 22 helped Jain Irrigation beat Indian Navy by 24 runs in a Group ‘D’ match of the DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil University Ground on Friday. With two wins from two matches, Jain Irrigation sit on top of the group.


Put into bat, Jain Irrigation posted a mammoth 264-6. Right-handed opener Nahar began his onslaught early, hammering a six and a four off the first two balls to set the tone of the innings. Left-hander Kazi came in with the score reading 131-2 in 10.4 overs and went on to add a staggering 111-run partnership off just 35 balls with Nahar. Arpit Guleria (3-44) and Nitin Tanwar (2-39) were the pick of the navy bowlers.



Also Read: IPL 2023 to begin from March 31; Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings to lock horns in tournament opener


In reply, Indian Navy battled hard before being bowled out for 240 in 19.3 overs. Middle-order knocks from Nakul Sharma (61 off 26), Mohit Kumar (47 off 19) and Irfan Ali (43 off 19) saw them closing in on the target before Nakul and Ali fell in the penultimate over Leg-spinner Prashant Solanki (4-27) and pacer Aryan Badhe (4-44) were the main wicket-takers for Jain Irrigation.

“Since I got out early in the last match, I decided to play aggressively to get runs. Kazi’s innings helped us a lot too,” Man-of-the-match Nahar told mid-day. In the other game, Ajinkya Rahane (47) and an unbeaten 52 by Rohan Raje helped Indian Oil beat Air India by two wickets. Batting first, Air India scored 187-8. In reply, Indian Oil chased the target with two balls to spare.

ajinkya rahane indian navy sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK