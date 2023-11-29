Namibia qualify for men’s T20 WC ’24

The ICC informed that five wins in as many matches have not only taken Namibia to the top of the points table, ensuring their third straight appearance in the tournament

Namibia on Tuesday qualified for the men’s T20 World Cup 2024, courtesy 10 points and a net run rate of +2.643 that assured them a top-two finish on the Africa region qualifiers points table, the International Cricket Council announced.

The T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 4-30 next year. The ICC informed that five wins in as many matches have not only taken Namibia to the top of the points table, ensuring their third straight appearance in the tournament.

Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria are still in the reckoning from the Africa region.

