Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Namibia qualify for mens T20 WC 24

Namibia qualify for men’s T20 WC ’24

Updated on: 29 November,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

The ICC informed that five wins in as many matches have not only taken Namibia to the top of the points table, ensuring their third straight appearance in the tournament

Namibia qualify for men’s T20 WC ’24

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Namibia qualify for men’s T20 WC ’24
x
00:00

Namibia on Tuesday qualified for the men’s T20 World Cup 2024, courtesy 10 points and a net run rate of +2.643 that assured them a top-two finish on the Africa region qualifiers points table, the International Cricket Council announced.


The T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 4-30 next year. The ICC informed that five wins in as many matches have not only taken Namibia to the top of the points table, ensuring their third straight appearance in the tournament. 


Also Read: 'My captaincy improving with each game': Pat


Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria are still in the reckoning from the Africa region. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

t20 world cup international cricket council cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK