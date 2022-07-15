New England director Rob Key suspected that Eoin Morgan would quit international cricket

Key said that with Morgan pretty much running the entire white-ball set-up, there was fear there could be a vacuum left once he quit international cricket, and to provide stability to the side, the then Australian women's team head coach Matthew Mott was hired

England men's cricket managing director Rob Key has revealed there was a feeling Eoin Morgan could retire as white-ball captain any time, and that was the reason Matthew Mott's appointment as coach was hastened, with the thought that the Australian would be able to stabilise the side in the event of the cricketer's departure.

Key said that with Morgan pretty much running the entire white-ball set-up, there was fear there could be a vacuum left once he quit international cricket, and to provide stability to the side, the then Australian women's team head coach Mott was hired.

"One of the reasons I wanted someone with experience was in case Eoin Morgan gave it up," said Key, who was appointed as England men's cricket managing director in April.

"When I came in, he (Morgan) pretty much ran the entire set-up. He never gave the guarantee of, 'I will definitely be there for the World Cup', and that became part of the decision-making process. This team really ran itself with Eoin Morgan. What's the best way to do it when he's not there? That's why Matthew Mott. I wasn't expecting this, but it was part of the thinking," revealed Key to The Guardian.

Key came at a time when England red-ball cricket was in trouble with the-then skipper Joe Root-led side losing the Ashes 0-4 and the away series against the West Indies 0-1. With so many things happening at the same time, Key said identifying coaching teams for red- and white-ball cricket as well as a finding a full-time selector became his priority.

That's when former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum was hired as the England red-ball coach in place of Chris Silverwood, which was soon followed by Mott's appointment.

Key said he was not too worried about the workload of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, who are part of the England ODI squad in the series against India currently underway. The three have played four-back-to-back Tests -- three against New Zealand and the rescheduled fifth Test against India at Edgbaston -- but Key felt they are not overworked.

He said the problem was with the bowling department with so many pace bowlers out with injuries.

"The ones (where) it becomes an issue are Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, your fast bowlers," Key said. "The problem will come if they are all fit, then you've got a decision to make - can they play every Test match? Can they play every white-ball game? But at the moment none of them are fit."

Key was optimistic that England tearaway bowler Jofra Archer, who has been out of the side with a stress fracture to the lower back, will return to competitive cricket and play all formats.

"I'm hopeful he will be involved in everything. Unless someone who knows a lot more about backs and injuries (tells me otherwise) I am not going to change my view on that," added Key.

