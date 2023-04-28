New Hind clinch Young Comrade title

Victory in response were restricted to 256 with leg-spinner Parikshit Valsangkar claiming 6-78 and left-arm spinner Nehal Katakdhond returning figures of 2-46

New Hind SC beat Victory CC by to lay their hands on the Young Comrade Shield at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivli, recently. Batting first, the Matunga side posted 364 with Pranav Kala top-scoring with 99. Sachin Bhosle and Aditya Rajhans claimed three wickets apiece for Victory.

Victory in response were restricted to 256 with leg-spinner Parikshit Valsangkar claiming 6-78 and left-arm spinner Nehal Katakdhond returning figures of 2-46. In New Hind’s second innings, skipper Siddhant Adhatrao smashed 106 in his side’s 264-5 in 40 overs. Victory were then bowled out for 267 with Katakdhond (3-27) and off-spinner Akshay Jambhekar (3-65) sharing the spoils in New Hind’s 105-run win.