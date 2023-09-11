Breaking News
Not in my control: Aussie centurion Labuschagne on World Cup exclusion

Updated on: 11 September,2023 08:54 AM IST  |  Bloemfontein
AFP |

“I am concentrating on enjoying my cricket and playing as well as I can.” 

Labuschagne during his 124 on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne hit centuries and set up a convincing 123-run win for Australia in the second ODI against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval on Saturday.


Also Read: Concussion sub Marnus leads Australia to win over SA


“The boys at the top got us off to a lightning start and put pressure on the bowlers,” said Labuschagne, who said the fact that he had not been selected for the World Cup was “not in my control”. “I am concentrating on enjoying my cricket and playing as well as I can.” 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

david warner australia south africa sports news cricket news

