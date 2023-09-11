Not in my control: Aussie centurion Labuschagne on World Cup exclusion

“I am concentrating on enjoying my cricket and playing as well as I can.”

Labuschagne during his 124 on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne hit centuries and set up a convincing 123-run win for Australia in the second ODI against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval on Saturday.

“The boys at the top got us off to a lightning start and put pressure on the bowlers,” said Labuschagne, who said the fact that he had not been selected for the World Cup was “not in my control”. “I am concentrating on enjoying my cricket and playing as well as I can.”

