ODI Women's World Cup 2025: Captain Alyssa Healy expresses confidence in Australia

ODI Women's World Cup 2025: Captain Alyssa Healy expresses confidence in Australia

Updated on: 06 September,2025 07:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ahead of the global showpiece, the Australians will look to defend their title. The ODI Women's World Cup 2025 is set to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2

ODI Women's World Cup 2025: Captain Alyssa Healy expresses confidence in Australia

Alyssa Healy (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the ODI Women's World Cup 2025, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy is confident that her side has the potential to overcome all the challenges.

"I'm looking forward to that obviously, but the cricket conditions pose a different challenge to our group, which I think we are really well placed for," Healy was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"We've got so much depth in every area that whatever conditions are thrown at us, we'll be well placed to handle that. So, I'm really excited for the strength of the squad," she added.


Ahead of the global showpiece, the Australians will look to defend their title. The ODI Women's World Cup 2025 is set to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

Further speaking on the tournament, she hailed India as a country and said that it is a great place to go as a cricketer.

"It's a great place to play cricket, also a great place to tour. The culture is very different but I think the way they (India) just love their cricket, approach it and are fanatical about their cricket, think it's a great place to go as a cricketer," said the 35-year-old player.

The skipper is also aiming to clinch back-to-back World Cup titles, as no other women's team has achieved that feat so far.

"I don't think anyone has gone back-to-back for a while, and there's a lot of those sort of milestones that we'd love to achieve. Winning World Cups is special; they're the pinnacle of our sport. So, we know we've got to go there and play consistently," said the veteran of 115 Women's ODI matches.

Her squad has 10 players who have featured in the previous edition of the tournament. Additionally, she has the likes of battle-hardened players like Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner and Tahlia McGrath, who bring in a wealth of experience.

Australia open the campaign against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Indore on October 1.

Australia squad for the ODI Women's World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy (capt), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

(With PTI Inputs)

