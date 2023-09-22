ODI World Cup 2023, how to watch live: TV channels and live streaming details

ODI World Cup 2023: The tournament promises to be a high-voltage affair, reflective as much of India's madness for the game as that madness shaping it

All ten teams featured in new ODI World Cup ICC poster (Pic: ICC)

The cricket's showpiece event is set to kick off in another two weeks but it is as much about business as it is about the romance of the game. The tournament promises to be a high-voltage affair, reflective as much of India's madness for the game as that madness shaping it.

There will be a total of ten teams participating in the 2023 ODI World Cup. While India qualified as tournament hosts, seven teams made the cut based on ODI Super League rankings, and remaining two teams qualified through the World Cup Qualifier held earlier this year. India, meanwhile, will host the ODI World Cup for the fourth time after 1987, 1996, and 2011, though this will be the first time they will do it on their own.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Tournament format

Group stage (Super 10)

The primary stage of is the Super 10 which will be played by all ten teams. India, Australia, Pakistan, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have already qualified for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 through the Super League, whereas Sri Lanka and the Netherlands joined the Super 10 stage after reaching the ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiersfinal.

Knockout stage (Super 4)

The third and last stage of this tournament will be the knockout stage. In this stage, the four qualifying teams will battle it out for a spot in the final.

How to watch ICC ODI World Cup 2023 live?

In India

Selected matches will be shown live on the Star Sports Network on the following channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, and DD Sports. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

In Australia

Selected matches will be shown live on Fox Sports and Channel 9, with live streaming also available on the Foxtel Go, and Kayo apps.

In the UK

In the UK, selected matches will be shown live on Sky Sports. Live streaming will be available on the Sky Go app.

In the USA and Canada

One can catch selected matches live and exclusive across TV and Digital in the US and Canada on Willow TV.

In the Caribbean Islands

Select matches will be shown live on ESPN and ESPN2, while all matches will be streamed live on ESPN Play.

In New Zealand

Selected matches live on Sky Sport NZ.

In Pakistan

PTV and ASports HD will telecast all matches.

In Sri Lanka

All matches will be live telecast on SLRC (Channel Eye).

In South Africa

Selected matches will be live telecast on SuperSports. All matches will be available live on the SuperSport app.