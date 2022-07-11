Old tweet of Rohit Sharma resurfaces after Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant ton

Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering 117 in 55 deliveries that included 14 fours and 6 sixes.

The cricketing world might be showering praise on Suryakumar Yadav after the Mumbai batter scored a brilliant ton last evening against England in the 3rd T20I. Despite England winning the game, fans from both sides praised Suryakumar aka 'SKY' for his brilliant batting display. But did you know Rohit Sharma had made this claim about Suryakumar way back in 2011? Social media never ceases to amaze as an old tweet from Rohit Sharma has resurfaced on Twitter wherein the current skipper is seen advising the Twitterattis about Suryakumar Yadav. He tweeted, "Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!"





Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 10, 2011

Just as Suryakumar Yadav started trending, fans started replying on Rohit Sharma's tweet. Here are some of the replies -





He called it 11 years ago https://t.co/ks17vLAEpe — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) July 10, 2022

The Hitman identified the talent way back! ð¥ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 10, 2022

Earlier, England scored a massive 215 with the likes of Dawid Malan (77) and Liam Livingstone (42) contributing to the score. The Indian pace attack of Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Harshal Patel did little to contain the English batters as the trio were hammered all over the ground.



In reply, the Indian top-order lost wickets regularly with Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli went back to the pavillion without troubling the scorers. However, Suryakumar Yadav alongside Shreyas Iyer (28) consolidated the innings as they tried to move things ahead. Indian team kept losing wickets as England ran away easy winners.