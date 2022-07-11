Breaking News
Old tweet of Rohit Sharma resurfaces after Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant ton

Updated on: 11 July,2022 09:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering 117 in 55 deliveries that included 14 fours and 6 sixes.

Old tweet of Rohit Sharma resurfaces after Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant ton

India's Suryakumar Yadav reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 117 during the '3rd Vitality IT20' Twenty20 International cricket match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP). Source/PTI


The cricketing world might be showering praise on Suryakumar Yadav after the Mumbai batter scored a brilliant ton last evening against England in the 3rd T20I. Despite England winning the game, fans from both sides praised Suryakumar aka 'SKY' for his brilliant batting display. But did you know Rohit Sharma had made this claim about Suryakumar way back in 2011? Social media never ceases to amaze as an old tweet from Rohit Sharma has resurfaced on Twitter wherein the current skipper is seen advising the Twitterattis about Suryakumar Yadav. He tweeted, "Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!"






Just as Suryakumar Yadav started trending, fans started replying on Rohit Sharma's tweet. Here are some of the replies -

Earlier, England scored a massive 215 with the likes of Dawid Malan (77) and Liam Livingstone (42) contributing to the score. The Indian pace attack of Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Harshal Patel did little to contain the English batters as the trio were hammered all over the ground.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav's ton goes in vain as England win 3rd T20I

In reply, the Indian top-order lost wickets regularly with Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli went back to the pavillion without troubling the scorers. However, Suryakumar Yadav alongside Shreyas Iyer (28) consolidated the innings as they tried to move things ahead. Indian team kept losing wickets as England ran away easy winners.

