Oz cruise to 6-wkt win over England in 1st ODI

Updated on: 18 November,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  Adelaide
AP , PTI |

After choosing to field first, Australia kept England to 287-9 despite a century from Dawid Malan. England’s total always appeared below par

Australia's Pat Cummins (C) shouts an appeal against England's James Vince (R) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Pic/AFP


Pat Cummins’s first match as Australia ODI captain was successful as they beat England by six wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series on here on Thursday.


After choosing to field first, Australia kept England to 287-9 despite a century from Dawid Malan. England’s total always appeared below par.



Australia pair David Warner (86) and Travis Head (69) came out strongly with a 147-run opening stand and Steven Smith (80 not out) finished the cruise home to 291-4 with 19 balls to spare.


