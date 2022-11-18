Oz cruise to 6-wkt win over England in 1st ODI

After choosing to field first, Australia kept England to 287-9 despite a century from Dawid Malan. England’s total always appeared below par

Australia's Pat Cummins (C) shouts an appeal against England's James Vince (R) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Pic/AFP

Pat Cummins’s first match as Australia ODI captain was successful as they beat England by six wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series on here on Thursday.

After choosing to field first, Australia kept England to 287-9 despite a century from Dawid Malan. England’s total always appeared below par.

Australia pair David Warner (86) and Travis Head (69) came out strongly with a 147-run opening stand and Steven Smith (80 not out) finished the cruise home to 291-4 with 19 balls to spare.

Also Read: Australia emerges winner in Indo-Australian Boomerang Championship

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever