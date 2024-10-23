India will come into the contest with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy firmly in their grasp, having held it for nearly a decade and winning two consecutive series in Australia

Pat Cummins

Listen to this article Australia skipper Pat: 'We’re here to make amends' x 00:00

Australian skipper Pat Cummins is determined to “make amends” against India in the upcoming five-match Test series, as he aims to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in over a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two teams will face off in a five-match series starting November 22 in Perth. India will come into the contest with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy firmly in their grasp, having held it for nearly a decade and winning two consecutive series in Australia.

“We’ve had a bit of a break, so I’m excited for the five match Test series. Excited to get into it,” the 31-year-old said in Star Sports’ Press Room.

India had won the last Border-Gavaskar series in Australia 2-1 in 2020-21. Rishabh Pant’s second innings heroics of unbeaten 89 in the final Test saw India chase down 328 to seal a historic three-wicket win at the Gabba.

It came after enduring a humiliating collapse in the first Test in Adelaide, where they were shot out for 36 — their lowest-ever Test score.

“The last two series were a long time ago, so I think we’ve gotten over it. But we have really high expectations when we play Test cricket in Australia,” Cummins said.

“I think that’s from the fans and the media as well. So anytime we don’t win down here, of course, you look at those series a bit more closely.

“The last series, in particular, was a really tough one. It went right down to that last session at the Gabba, and unfortunately, we couldn’t pull it off. A lot of the guys in the team are the same as those who played in that series, and we’re here to make amends,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever