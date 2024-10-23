Breaking News
Bombay HC grants bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze
Akasa Air, IndiGo flights get bomb threats
Zeeshan Siddique again visits Mumbai CP's office
BMC issues advisory amid rising turbidity levels, says 'boil and filter water'
MNS nominates party chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit from Mahim
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australia skipper Pat Were here to make amends

Australia skipper Pat: 'We’re here to make amends'

Updated on: 23 October,2024 06:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

India will come into the contest with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy firmly in their grasp, having held it for nearly a decade and winning two consecutive series in Australia

Australia skipper Pat: 'We’re here to make amends'

Pat Cummins

Listen to this article
Australia skipper Pat: 'We’re here to make amends'
x
00:00

Australian skipper Pat Cummins is determined to “make amends” against India in the upcoming five-match Test series, as he aims to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in over a decade.


The two teams will face off in a five-match series starting November 22 in Perth. India will come into the contest with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy firmly in their grasp, having held it for nearly a decade and winning two consecutive series in Australia.


“We’ve had a bit of a break, so I’m excited for the five match Test series. Excited to get into it,” the 31-year-old said in Star Sports’ Press Room.
India had won the last Border-Gavaskar series in Australia 2-1 in 2020-21. Rishabh Pant’s second innings heroics of unbeaten 89 in the final Test saw India chase down 328 to seal a historic three-wicket win at the Gabba.


It came after enduring a humiliating collapse in the first Test in Adelaide, where they were shot out for 36 — their lowest-ever Test score.

“The last two series were a long time ago, so I think we’ve gotten over it. But we have really high expectations when we play Test cricket in Australia,” Cummins said.

“I think that’s from the fans and the media as well. So anytime we don’t win down here, of course, you look at those series a bit more closely.

“The last series, in particular, was a really tough one. It went right down to that last session at the Gabba, and unfortunately, we couldn’t pull it off. A lot of the guys in the team are the same as those who played in that series, and we’re here to make amends,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Pat Cummins India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK