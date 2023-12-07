Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pak skipper Masood hits century on Day One v PM XI

Pak skipper Masood hits century on Day One v PM XI

Updated on: 07 December,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Sydney
AFP |

After opting to bat against a Prime Minister’s XI, he came to the crease when Imam-ul-Haq (9) was dismissed. Masood batted for the rest of the day, smashing 13 fours and a six to steer Pakistan to 324-6 at stumps on Day  One of the four-day fixture

Shan Masood

New Pakistan skipper Shan Masood hit an unbeaten 156 on Wednesday in a warm-up match in Canberra ahead of their three-Test series against Australia.


After opting to bat against a Prime Minister’s XI, he came to the crease when Imam-ul-Haq (9) was dismissed. Masood batted for the rest of the day, smashing 13 fours and a six to steer Pakistan to 324-6 at stumps on Day  One of the four-day fixture. 


