Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > PAK vs BAN 1st Test 80s cricket board Internet blasts PCB for subpar condition of Rawalpindi stadium ahead of Champions Trophy

PAK vs BAN 1st Test | '80's cricket board': Internet blasts PCB for subpar condition of Rawalpindi stadium ahead of Champions Trophy

Updated on: 21 August,2024 04:01 PM IST  |  Rawalpindi
mid-day online correspondent |

Umpires were set to make a second inspection at 11:00 a.m. local time as there were still some wet patches on the outfield following early morning rain

PAK vs BAN 1st Test | '80's cricket board': Internet blasts PCB for subpar condition of Rawalpindi stadium ahead of Champions Trophy

Rawalpindi stadium (Pic: X)

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat on the opening day of the PAK vs BAN 1st Test after a delayed start due to a wet outfield at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.


Umpires were set to make a second inspection at 11:00 a.m. local time as there were still some wet patches on the outfield following early morning rain.



The two umpires -- Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock of South Africa -- made four inspections of the ground but found wet patches due to overnight rain, deemed dangerous for play.


No play was possible before lunch with 230 minutes of play lost, curtailing the day to 48 overs. The weather forecast for all five days is not encouraging with rain and bad light predicted.

Pakistan entered the PAK vs BAN 1st Test with four fast bowlers in all-pace attack with no frontline spinner while Bangladesh included three pacers and two spinners. The two-match series is part of the nine-team World Test championship with Pakistan currently sixth in the standings and Bangladesh eighth. Rawalpindi will also host the second test of the two-match series from August 30.

Reacting to the condition of the stadium, netizens took to X and slammed the unreadiness of the PCB to host the Champions Trophy. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board moved that match because of ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium ahead of Champions Trophy.

Since international cricket resumed in Pakistan after the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team, the PCB has organized matches exclusively at three specific venues.

Construction experts have advised the PCB that ongoing construction could proceed during match hours, potentially causing distractions and disturbances for the players due to noise and dust.

The renovations at the National Stadium are currently underway to prepare the venue for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

