“[Shakib] has played this game for so long, so he knows his role,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said on the eve of the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Shakib Al Hasan and Skipper Shanto

Listen to this article Shanto expects Shakib to do ‘something special’ v Pakistan x 00:00

Bangladesh are pinning their hopes on all-rounder and former lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan to “do something special” against pace-heavy Pakistan in the opening Test of the two-match series, starting on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Shakib] has played this game for so long, so he knows his role,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said on the eve of the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

“He knows how to prepare himself, so I am not thinking about his political career and I hope he will do something special in this series. He’s a professional cricketer and we all treat him as a cricketer, to be very honest,” Shanto added.

Also Read: Not a pretty journey: Uthappa reveals battle with depression

Bangladesh’s most accomplished all-rounder, spin great Shakib was playing in the T20 league in Canada during political turmoil in his country back home.

The unrest hampered preparations and Bangladesh flew to Pakistan four days ahead of schedule to get an additional three days of training in Lahore.

Rawalpindi will host both the Tests.

The series is part of the World Test Championship in which Pakistan is languishing at No. 6 spot while Bangladesh is at No. 8.

Shanto said it won’t be easy for Bangladesh against a four-pronged Pakistan pace attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. And Pakistan pacers have happy memories of Rawalpindi. Four years ago, a hat trick from Shah helped Pakistan to inflict a crushing innings and 44 runs defeat on Bangladesh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever