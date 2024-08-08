Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sens Paris show disappoints cricket great Sunny

Sen’s Paris show disappoints cricket great Sunny

Updated on: 08 August,2024 09:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

India badminton star failed to capitalise on good positions in both matches

Sen’s Paris show disappoints cricket great Sunny

Sunil Gavaskar (left), Chairman of PMG and Trustee of Champs Foundation with Harshveer Singh Saluja, Regional Director of APAC at SPARTAN Race Inc during the launch of TVS Apache SPARTAN at MCA Bandra Club, Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday (Pic/SATEJ SHINDE)

Listen to this article
Sen’s Paris show disappoints cricket great Sunny
x
00:00

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, a keen badminton player too, admitted that he was a little disappointed the way India’s promising shuttler Lakshya Sen lost his Paris Olympics semi-final to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen and the bronze medal match to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.


“I was a bit disappointed because  on both days, Lakshya had taken the lead but could not sustain it. We need to look at whether it’s more of a mental issue. Even Prakash [Padukone] said he did not know why Lakshya lost.



Also Read: Gavaskar: 'We must protest very, very strongly'


“Sometimes, it happens to all of us in our everyday life where you lose the trend of thought. Even while playing, you can lose that trend of thought and in a fast game like badminton, if you lose for a fraction of a section, the opponent fights back,” Gavaskar explained. 

Sen was not spared by Padukone who was on the sidelines at the game. He told the media: “I know (Viktor) Axelsen might say that Lakshya is the next best, but that is not good enough because there was a possibility of a medal.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sunil gavaskar Lakshya Sen 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 badminton

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK