Pat Cummins ruled out of Adelaide Test against West Indies; Steve Smith to captain

Cummins failed to bowl during the final two days of Australia's emphatic 164-run victory over the West Indies in the opening Test in Perth and his spot in the XI for Adelaide will instead be taken by fellow quick Scott Boland

Pat Cummins. Pic/AFP

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second Test against West Indies after not recovering from the quad strain he picked up in Perth.

Cummins failed to bowl during the final two days of Australia's emphatic 164-run victory over the West Indies in the opening Test in Perth and his spot in the XI for Adelaide will instead be taken by fellow quick Scott Boland.

Boland hasn't played a Test since he collected 18 wickets from three Ashes Tests against England last summer but earns a recall after missing out on selection in Perth.

Also Read: Nathan Lyon picks six as Australia beat West Indies by 164 runs

The absence of Cummins also means veteran batter Steve Smith will captain Australia once again after he stood in for the Australia skipper in the Adelaide Test against England last year when Cummins was deemed a close COVID-19 contact.

"Team medical staff commenced Cummins' recovery in Adelaide but selectors deemed there was not sufficient time for the fast bowler to be fully fit for the match, which starts tomorrow. Cummins is expected to return for the opening Test match against South Africa in Brisbane," a statement said as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

With Australia playing five Test matches in less than five weeks, handling the fast bowlers will be critical for the selectors. The four-Test visit of India will therefore begin in early February.

With Australia playing two series in Asia following the Ashes last summer, and then Josh Hazlewood returning in Perth last week, Boland has failed to add to his three caps, but he is seen to be ideally suited to the pink ball in Adelaide.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever