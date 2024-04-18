PBKS vs MI highlights: Ashutosh's heroics in vain as Mumbai Indians win by 9 runs

Both Punjab and Mumbai have lost four matches each and are coming off defeats in their respective last outings

Hardik Pandya bump their fists with Tilak Varma (Pic: AFP)

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will be desperate to resurrect their faltering campaigns in IPL 2024 when the two bottom-rung teams face-off on Thursday.

Only a few decimal points separate the two teams after six matches each with Punjab's marginally better Net Run Rate of -0.218 keeping them at the seventh spot in the IPL points table, one above Mumbai Indians (-0.234).

Both Punjab and Mumbai have lost four matches each and are coming off defeats in their respective last outings, which mean pressure will be high on both the camps to get their act together.

For Punjab, the challenge of getting the best out of their top order has compounded with regular skipper Dhawan being sidelined for 'seven to 10 days' due to a shoulder injury.

Mumbai Indians would know they have enough firepower in the camp to turn the tide but a collective effort on a consistent basis is the need of the hour.

Two wins at home against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru did end their three-match losing run, but a loss to Chennai Super Kings despite Rohit Sharma's century meant the five-time winners have forced them to go back to the drawing board.

PBKS vs MI live updates: Full squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood

PBKS vs MI live updates: Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah (VC)

PBKS vs MI live updates: Toss update

Punjab Kings wins toss and elects to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.

PBKS vs MI live updates: Confirmed playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah

11: 38 PM: PBKS: 183/10 (19.1)



Kagiso Rabada loses his wicket in Akash Madhwal's over. Mumbai Indians win by 9 runs.



11: 26 PM: PBKS: 170/8 (18)



Ashutosh departs after scoring 61 runs. Punjab need 23 runs in 12 balls.



11: 12 PM: PBKS: 165/7 (16)



Ashutosh keeps PBKS' hopes alive, needs 28 runs in 4 overs.



11:00 PM: PBKS: 128/7 (14)



Punjab face a huge blow, loses the wicket of Shashank. Ashutosh on the other hand, continues to hit boundaries.



10: 48 PM: PBKS: 111/6 (12)



PBKS managed to complete 100 runs. Shashank and Ashutosh strike boundaries all around the ground.



10: 38 PM: PBKS: 87/6 (10)



No stability in Punjab's innings as Jitesh walks back to the pavilion after scoring just 9 runs. Ashutosh Sharma joins Shashank in the middle.



10: 24 PM: PBKS: 60/5 (8)



Punjab on backfoot as Shreyas Gopal removes Bhatia. Jitesh Sharma joins Shashank in the run chase.



10: 12 PM: PBKS: 40/4 (6)



Shashank and Bhatia look to stabilize the hosts' innings. Mumbai is in the driver's seat.



10: 02 PM: PBKS: 28/4 (4)



Punjab lose another wicket! This time it's Liam Livingstone. The hosts are in huge trouble. Shashank Singh and Harpreet Singh Bhatia are in the middle.



9: 52 PM: PBKS: 14/3 (2)



Gerald Coetzee and Jasprit Bumrah strike early. Prabhsimran Singh departs for a duck followed by Rilee Rossouw and Sam Curran for 1 run and 6 runs, respectively.



9:21 PM: 192/7 (20)

Mumbai Indians finish with highest score of the ongoing IPL season at 192 for seven wickets.

9:18 PM: 167/4 (18)

Harshal Patel dismisses Pandya after he gets caught by Harpreet Brar, after scoring 10 runs off 6 balls, including one six.

9:00 PM: 148/3 (16.2)

Sam Curran dismisses Suryakumar Yadav with a perfectly executed wide yorker, inducing a mistimed drive that results in a catch by Prabhsimran at cover-point, ending Suryakumar's innings at 78 runs o

8:45 PM: 115/2 (14)

Rabada concedes six singles in the over as Suryakumar-Tilak rotate the strike effectively. Suryakumar drives down to long-on and Tilak pulls past square leg for singles.

8:30 PM: 99/2 (11.4)

Rohit's attempt to accelerate the innings results in his dismissal as he slices a slower delivery from Sam Curran to backward point, ending his innings at 36 runs off 25 balls.

8:18 PM: 68/1 (8)

Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma continue to build their partnership, with Suryakumar hitting a six with his signature shot and Rohit adding singles despite a challenging delivery from Rabada.

8:06 PM: 54/1 (6)

Rohit's LBW decision is overturned through a successful review as ball-tracking reveals the impact was in front of middle and leg but missing the stumps, saving him from dismissal.

7:54 PM: 36/1 (4)

Arshdeep Singh tries to engage Rohit Sharma with varied deliveries, including a six dismissed over deep mid-wicket, while Suryakumar Yadav manages singles.

7:42 PM: 18/1 (2.1)

Rabada gives Punjab the first breakthrough with Ishan Kishan's wicket. The prolific Mumbai opener departs for only eight runs.

Match begins!

Liam Livingstone concedes a boundary as Rohit elegantly drives past extra cover, while Ishan Kishan adjusts to pull a short delivery to deep mid-wicket in the following deliveries.