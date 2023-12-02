Butt, 39, who made a successful return to cricket in 2016 after serving a five year ban for spot-fixing, has been named along with former teammates Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as consultant members to the recently-appointed chief selector, Wahab Riaz

Salman Butt

Listen to this article PCB includes Salman Butt in national selection panel x 00:00

In a major development, the Pakistan Cricket Board has included tainted former captain Salman Butt in the national selection panel ahead of Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand next year.

Also Read: A silent assailant: Ajinkya Rahane

ADVERTISEMENT

Butt, 39, who made a successful return to cricket in 2016 after serving a five year ban for spot-fixing, has been named along with former teammates Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as consultant members to the recently-appointed chief selector, Wahab Riaz.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever