Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to attempt cloud seeding to curb pollution through rain; invites bids
Mumbai: Traffic police make arrangements ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Traffic to be affected around BKC, police issues diversions
Navi Mumbai: Three held for operating bogus call centre, duping people of lakhs
Thane: Man, sister booked for abducting newborn over loan repayment dispute
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > PCB includes Salman Butt in national selection panel

PCB includes Salman Butt in national selection panel

Updated on: 02 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Lahore
PTI |

Top

Butt, 39, who made a successful return to cricket in 2016 after serving a five year ban for spot-fixing, has been named along with former teammates Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as consultant members to the recently-appointed chief selector, Wahab Riaz

PCB includes Salman Butt in national selection panel

Salman Butt

Listen to this article
PCB includes Salman Butt in national selection panel
x
00:00

In a major development, the Pakistan Cricket Board has included tainted former captain Salman Butt in the national selection panel ahead of Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand next year.


Also Read: A silent assailant: Ajinkya Rahane


Butt, 39, who made a successful return to cricket in 2016 after serving a five year ban for spot-fixing, has been named along with former teammates Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as consultant members to the recently-appointed chief selector, Wahab Riaz.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK