The source added: “Feelers have been sent out to Babar to find out if he is ready to take charge again and he has shown some reservations”

Babar Azam

Listen to this article PCB looking to bring Babar Azam back as Pakistan captain x 00:00

The Pakistan Cricket Board it appears has lost faith in the ability of Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead the national side and feels former skipper Babar Azam is the best choice to captain the side once again.

Also Read: Pandya will be booed louder in Mumbai, says Manoj Tiwary

ADVERTISEMENT

Babar had quit as Pakistan captain across all formats after his team failed to make it past the group stages during the ODI World Cup in India last year. While Masood was appointed captain in the Test format, Shaheen was made the T20I skipper. Sources in the PCB think-tank said the board had come to the conclusion that, with no viable option available, Babar was the best choice to lead the side again.

“The funny part is that the powers that be appear to have lost faith in Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ability to lead the national side in Test and T20 formats with the change in the board’s chairmanship,” a source confided. The source added: “Feelers have been sent out to Babar to find out if he is ready to take charge again and he has shown some reservations.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever