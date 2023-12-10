Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Phillips Santner help NZ beat Bangladesh

Phillips, Santner help NZ beat Bangladesh

Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Mirpur
AP , PTI |

Phillips and Santer shared a 70-run partnership for the seventh wicket as New Zealand recovered from 69 for 6 to reach 139 for six on Day 4 to give the team its first victory on Bangladesh soil since 2008

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips (L) plays a shot during the fourth day of second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Pic/AFP

Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner held their nerve to help New Zealand chase down 137 runs on a difficult wicket for a series-levelling four-wicket win over Bangladesh in the rain -hit second Test on Saturday.


Phillips and Santer shared a 70-run partnership for the seventh wicket as New Zealand recovered from 69 for 6 to reach 139 for six on Day 4 to give the team its first victory on Bangladesh soil since 2008. Phillips was not out on 40 after smashing four fours and a six. Santer hit three fours and a six for his 39-ball 35 not out.


