Phillips scores breezy 87 as NZ fight back v Bangladesh

After the entire second day and the first session of the third day were washed out, Phillips led the charge with one-day style batting as New Zealand resumed at 55-5.

NZ’s Glenn Phillips during his 72-ball 87 against Bangladesh in Dhaka yesterday. Pic/AFP

Glenn Phillips played an attacking knock as New Zealand hit back strongly on Day Three of the rain-affected second Test against Bangladesh on Friday to leave the game evenly poised.

Phillips struck a 72-ball 87 to help New Zealand put up 180 in their first innings and take an eight-run lead, and then New Zealand’s bowlers left Bangladesh on 38-2 before play was called off due to bad light. Bangladesh were dismissed for 172 in their first innings.

Phillips hit nine fours and four sixes in his innings and was particularly harsh on Mehidy Hasan, hitting three fours and one six in his first three overs to keep the runs flowing. Phillips formed two crucial partnerships—49 with Mitchell for the sixth wicket and 55 with Kyle Jamieson for the eighth to help New Zealand earn the lead.

Mitchell was struggling against the spinners and eventually was caught out by Mehidy at long-on for 18 off off-spinner Nayeem Hasan’s first over. In his next over Nayeem, who took 2-21, dismissed Mitchell Santner for 1 to leave New Zealand at 97-7 but Phillips got the support of Jamieson to keep Bangladesh at bay.

