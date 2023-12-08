Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Phillips scores breezy 87 as NZ fight back v Bangladesh

Phillips scores breezy 87 as NZ fight back v Bangladesh

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Bangladesh
PTI |

Top

After the entire second day and the first session of the third day were washed out, Phillips led the charge with one-day style batting as New Zealand resumed at 55-5.

Phillips scores breezy 87 as NZ fight back v Bangladesh

NZ’s Glenn Phillips during his 72-ball 87 against Bangladesh in Dhaka yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Phillips scores breezy 87 as NZ fight back v Bangladesh
x
00:00

Glenn Phillips played an attacking knock as New Zealand hit back strongly on Day Three of the rain-affected second Test against Bangladesh on Friday to leave the game evenly poised.


Phillips struck a 72-ball 87 to help New Zealand put up 180 in their first innings and take an eight-run lead, and then New Zealand’s bowlers left Bangladesh on 38-2 before play was called off due to bad light. Bangladesh were dismissed for 172 in their first innings.


Also Read: MI will eye youngsters, Gujarat need pacers: WV Raman


After the entire second day and the first session of the third day were washed out, Phillips led the charge with one-day style batting as New Zealand resumed at 55-5.

Phillips hit nine fours and four sixes in his innings and was particularly harsh on Mehidy Hasan, hitting three fours and one six in his first three overs to keep the runs flowing. Phillips formed two crucial partnerships—49 with Mitchell for the sixth wicket and 55 with Kyle Jamieson for the eighth to help New Zealand earn the lead.

Mitchell was struggling against the spinners and eventually was caught out by Mehidy at long-on for 18 off off-spinner Nayeem Hasan’s first over. In his next over Nayeem, who took 2-21, dismissed Mitchell Santner for 1 to leave New Zealand at 97-7 but Phillips got the support of Jamieson to keep Bangladesh at bay.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

new zealand bangladesh sports news cricket news International Sports News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK