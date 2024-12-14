Breaking News
Play resumes after rain interruption on opening day of Gabba Test

14 December,2024
There is forecast of intermittent rain on day one at the Gabba

Play resumed after a brief rain interruption on the opening day of the third cricket Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.


Australia were 19/0 in 5.3 overs when rain stopped play.


Invited to bat, Usman Khawaja (13 not out) and Nathan McSweeney (2 not out ) survived the first 25 minutes, during which neither Jasprit Bumrah (0/6 from 3 overs) nor Mohammed Siraj (0/9 from 2.3 overs) managed to bowl consistently good lines, despite hitting the right length.


Also Read: Indians must 'run' hard

The line was more drifting towards the pads which made it easier to survive the initial spell without fuss.

India have made a couple of changes, bringing in Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja in place of rookie pacer Harshit Rana and veteran off-spinner R Ashwin.

Brief Score:

Australia 19 for no loss in 5.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 13 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 0/6).

There is forecast of intermittent rain on day one at the Gabba.

The five-match series is locked in at 1-1.

