Maharashtra chief selector Akshay Darekar says opener Shaw is on the right track with both form and fitness as state outfit eye Ranji knockouts this year

Out-of-favour India batter and former Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw , who has moved to Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, is on the right track, reckons the state outfit’s chief selector Akshay Darekar.

Out-of-favour India batter and former Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw, who has moved to Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, is on the right track, reckons the state outfit’s chief selector Akshay Darekar.

Shaw, 25, who has represented India in five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I so far, was dropped by his then home team Mumbai last season because of fitness and disciplinary issues. Shaw played his last Ranji game for Mumbai against his current team Maharashtra, scoring one and an unbeaten 39 at the MCA-BKC ground last October.

On the right track

“Prithvi is on the right track. There was never an issue with his batting. He’s focused, keen and is keen to make a statement with his bat. He is completely committed to his fitness too and has been doing his training drills religiously,” Darekar told mid-day on Tuesday.

Akshay Darekar. Pic/Shadab Khan

Shaw scored 4,556 first-class runs in 58 games with the help of 13 centuries. In his first two pre-season matches for Maharashtra in the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament in Chennai recently, Shaw scored 111 against Chhattisgarh and 66 versus TNCA President XI. He has been rested in the ongoing game against Himachal Pradesh.

“We know he always likes to play aggressively and dominate the opposition. And he batted the same way in his first two matches for Maharashtra at the Buchi Babu Tournament. His class was evident in both those knocks. He is hungry to score big runs. The target is to help Maharashtra reach the Ranji knockouts through his strong performances.

‘Hungry for runs’

The more he performs, the better it will be, not just for our team but also for him as he can achieve his individual goals too. He realises that this upcoming season will be crucial for him and he wants to make it count,” added Darekar, a former India ‘A’ and Maharashtra left-arm spinner.

Maharashtra begin their Ranji Trophy campaign against Kerala on October 15.