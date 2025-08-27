Breaking News
Passengers stranded in darkness amid Ganpati rush as Diva-Sawantwadi Express halts overnight
Elphinstone bridge in Parel to close from September 10
CHRI welcomes ECI recognition of voters as stakeholders but flags accountability
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji
Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs rise to 96.74 per cent
Charkop police arrest four in Rs 38 crore fake bank guarantee fraud
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Prithvi eyeing big runs this season Ranji chief selector Akshay Darekar

'Prithvi eyeing big runs this season': Ranji chief selector Akshay Darekar

Updated on: 27 August,2025 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Maharashtra chief selector Akshay Darekar says opener Shaw is on the right track with both form and fitness as state outfit eye Ranji knockouts this year

'Prithvi eyeing big runs this season': Ranji chief selector Akshay Darekar

Prithvi Shaw during a training session at the Mumbai Cricket Association ground at BKC last year. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
'Prithvi eyeing big runs this season': Ranji chief selector Akshay Darekar
x
00:00

Out-of-favour India batter and former Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw, who has moved to Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, is on the right track, reckons the state outfit’s chief selector Akshay Darekar.

Out-of-favour India batter and former Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw, who has moved to Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, is on the right track, reckons the state outfit’s chief selector Akshay Darekar.

Shaw, 25, who has represented India in five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I so far, was dropped by his then home team Mumbai last season because of fitness and disciplinary issues. Shaw played his last Ranji game for Mumbai against his current team Maharashtra, scoring one and an unbeaten 39 at the MCA-BKC ground last October.  



On the right track


“Prithvi is on the right track. There was never an issue with his batting. He’s focused, keen and is keen to make a statement with his bat. He is completely committed to his fitness too and has been doing his training drills religiously,” Darekar told mid-day on Tuesday.

Akshay Darekar. Pic/Shadab KhanAkshay Darekar. Pic/Shadab Khan

Shaw scored 4,556 first-class runs in 58 games with the help of 13 centuries. In his first two pre-season matches for Maharashtra in the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament in Chennai recently, Shaw scored 111 against Chhattisgarh and 66 versus TNCA President XI. He has been rested in the ongoing game against Himachal Pradesh.

“We know he always likes to play aggressively and dominate the opposition. And he batted the same way in his first two matches for Maharashtra at the Buchi Babu Tournament. His class was evident in both those knocks. He is hungry to score big runs. The target is to help Maharashtra reach the Ranji knockouts through his strong performances. 

‘Hungry for runs’

The more he performs, the better it will be, not just for our team but also for him as he can achieve his individual goals too. He realises that this upcoming season will be crucial for him and he wants to make it count,” added Darekar, a former India ‘A’ and Maharashtra left-arm spinner.

Maharashtra begin their Ranji Trophy campaign against Kerala on October 15.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

prithvi shaw t20 test cricket ranji trophy cricket news sports news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK