Prithvi Shaw back in the fold for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shreyas Iyer named Mumbai captain

Shreyas Iyer was on Sunday appointed as the captain of the 17-member Mumbai squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will be played from November 23 to December 15.

The squad features a mix of experienced campaigners and promising talents, with notable inclusions such as Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane, who have been key figures in Mumbai cricket.

Shreyas Iyer, who has been in scintillating form during the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, will lead the team in the T20 competition to reclaim his spot in the Indian team.

Iyer has been in imperious form, amassing 452 runs at an average of 90.40, including two centuries. Both of his centuries have been particularly dominant, with a blistering 233 (228 balls, 24 fours, 9 sixes) against Odisha followed by an elegant 142 (190 balls, 12 fours, 4 sixes) against Maharashtra. These performances have not only solidified his place as a key figure for Mumbai but also positioned him as one of the standout performers of the season.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has been leading Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy following the first half of the competition, is another major presence in the squad. Rahane’s experience and leadership will be vital in the shorter format, offering valuable guidance to the younger players. Meanwhile, Siddhesh Lad makes a return to the squad after some impressive performances in the domestic circuit, having consistently contributed with the bat. His inclusion adds depth to Mumbai's middle order.

Perhaps the most significant inclusion in the squad is that of Shaw, who was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team earlier this season due to fitness and discipline-related issues.

His return to the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy comes at a crucial juncture, as the 25-year-old will be eager to prove his fitness and form in the shortest format of the game. Shaw’s natural flair and aggressive batting style make him a key asset for Mumbai, and his presence will add a potent dimension to the team’s top order.

In the bowling department, Mumbai will rely on the experience of veteran all-rounder Shardul Thakur, whose pace and ability to contribute with the bat will provide balance to the squad. Additionally, Tanush Kotian, the spin-bowling all-rounder who represented India A in their unofficial Tests in Australia, has earned his place in the squad following a series of strong performances. Kotian's skills with the ball will offer Mumbai a reliable spin option, complementing the pace attack spearheaded by Shardul.

The Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy also includes promising young players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, and Suryansh Shedge, who will be looking to make an impact in the T20 format. The team’s wicketkeeping duties will be shared between Hardik Tamore and Aakash Anand, both of whom bring solid skills behind the stumps.

Mumbai squad:

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil, Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Aakash Anand (wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Juned Khan.

