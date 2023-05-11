Ireland had to win all three matches in a series against Bangladesh taking place at Chelmsford if they were to move up from 11th place in the points table. Even if Ireland win the series 2-0, they cannot surpass South Africa in eighth place in the World Cup Super League (WCSL) standings

South Africa players. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Proteas qualify after Ireland-B’desh washout x 00:00

South Africa secured direct qualification on Tuesday for the 50-over Cricket World Cup in India later this year after the first one-day international between Ireland and Bangladesh ended in a no-result washout.

Ireland had to win all three matches in a series against Bangladesh taking place at Chelmsford if they were to move up from 11th place in the points table. Even if Ireland win the series 2-0, they cannot surpass South Africa in eighth place in the World Cup Super League (WCSL) standings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever