Proteas qualify after Ireland-B’desh washout

Updated on: 11 May,2023 08:14 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Ireland had to win all three matches in a series against Bangladesh taking place at Chelmsford if they were to move up from 11th place in the points table. Even if Ireland win the series 2-0, they cannot surpass South Africa in eighth place in the World Cup Super League (WCSL) standings

South Africa players. Pic/AFP

South Africa secured direct qualification on Tuesday for the 50-over Cricket World Cup in India later this year after the first one-day international between Ireland and Bangladesh ended in a no-result washout. 


Ireland had to win all three matches in a series against Bangladesh taking place at Chelmsford if they were to move up from 11th place in the points table. Even if Ireland win the series 2-0, they cannot surpass South Africa in eighth place in the World Cup Super League (WCSL) standings. 



