Rahane’s 84 powers Mumbai into semis; Delhi oust UP

Out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane’s explosive fifty capped Mumbai’s stunning six-wicket victory over Vidarbha and their entry into the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Wednesday.

Once Vidarbha posted a massive 221-6, Mumbai needed a strong chase and Rahane led from the front with an 84 off 45 balls. Mumbai made 224-4 in 19.2 overs and they will face Baroda in the semi-finals on Friday here.

Meanwhile, Anuj Rawat made a brutal unbeaten 73 off 33 balls (7x4, 5x6) as Delhi defeated Uttar Pradesh by 19 runs in their quarter-final match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. They will face Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final on Friday.

Earlier in the day, pacer Mohammed Shami rarely operated at his best and it had a cascading effect on Bengal as they went down by 41 runs against Baroda in the quarter-finals in Bangalore.

Opener Shashwat Rawat top-scored with a 26-ball 40 as Baroda posted a competitive 172-7, and Bengal ended up with 131 all out despite Shahbaz Ahmed (55 off 36 balls) playing a fine cameo.

Hardik Pandya (3-27) along with his pace colleagues Lukeman Merriwala (3-17) and Atit Sheth (3-41) were the lead bowlers in Baroda’s stroll into the semi-finals.

