Rain washes out Day 1 of 2nd Pak vs B’desh Test

Rain washes out Day 1 of 2nd Pak vs Bdesh Test

Updated on: 31 August,2024 06:43 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
AP , PTI |

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after they notched a historic 10-wicket win at the same venue last week.

Persistent rain washed out the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.


Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after they notched a historic 10-wicket win at the same venue last week. 



Players and team officials stayed in the hotel and umpires called off the play at 12:05 pm local time with rain still pouring down and leaving the outfield submerged.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

test cricket pakistan bangladesh sports news cricket news

