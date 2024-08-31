Rain washes out Day 1 of 2nd Pak vs B’desh Test

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after they notched a historic 10-wicket win at the same venue last week.
Representation Pic
Persistent rain washed out the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Players and team officials stayed in the hotel and umpires called off the play at 12:05 pm local time with rain still pouring down and leaving the outfield submerged.
