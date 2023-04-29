Breaking News
2008 Malegaon blast trial: Another witness turns hostile, 35 so far
Mumbai: 19 shops near Malad railway station demolished for road widening project
Google shuts down over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms
Govt seeks suggestions for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies
Jiah Khan suicide case: Won my dignity, confidence back, says Sooraj Pancholi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Raj Singh Cup is Ours

Raj Singh Cup is Ours!

Updated on: 29 April,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

They beat Mumbai CC by seven wickets for the title.  Batting first, Mumbai CC lost their first five batsmen for just 21 runs and did not recover from that shock, to be bundled out for 77 runs in 19.4 overs

Raj Singh Cup is Ours!

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Raj Singh Cup is Ours!
x
00:00

Ours Cricket Academy clinched the inaugural Raj Singh Dungarpur Cup under-15 cricket tournament organised by the Cricket Club of India at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.


They beat Mumbai CC by seven wickets for the title.  Batting first, Mumbai CC lost their first five batsmen for just 21 runs and did not recover from that shock, to be bundled out for 77 runs in 19.4 overs. 



Left-armer Yuvraj Desai (2-9) and fellow medium pacer Dhairya Shah (2-9) starred with the ball for Ours CA.


Ours CA lost their in-form batsman Elton Soares in the first over; clean bowled by Kartik Kumar.  But Vedant Patil (28 not out ) stood firm to see his team cross the line. He put on 32 runs with Kshitij Pal (20 not out).

Also Read: Eklavya slams ton in Raj Singh Dungarpur Cup

cricket club of india cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK