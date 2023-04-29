Raj Singh Cup is Ours!

They beat Mumbai CC by seven wickets for the title. Batting first, Mumbai CC lost their first five batsmen for just 21 runs and did not recover from that shock, to be bundled out for 77 runs in 19.4 overs

Ours Cricket Academy clinched the inaugural Raj Singh Dungarpur Cup under-15 cricket tournament organised by the Cricket Club of India at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

They beat Mumbai CC by seven wickets for the title. Batting first, Mumbai CC lost their first five batsmen for just 21 runs and did not recover from that shock, to be bundled out for 77 runs in 19.4 overs.

Left-armer Yuvraj Desai (2-9) and fellow medium pacer Dhairya Shah (2-9) starred with the ball for Ours CA.

Ours CA lost their in-form batsman Elton Soares in the first over; clean bowled by Kartik Kumar. But Vedant Patil (28 not out ) stood firm to see his team cross the line. He put on 32 runs with Kshitij Pal (20 not out).

