Ranji: Mumbai close in on victory v Services

Ranji: Mumbai close in on victory v Services

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

It meant that Mumbai will be chasing a modest 135 for victory. They closed the day at 24 for one, requiring another 111 runs to register a victory

Ranji: Mumbai close in on victory v Services

Ranji: Mumbai close in on victory v Services
Pacers Mohit Avasthi and Shardul Thakur shared seven wickets between them as Mumbai dismissed Services for 182 in their second innings at the Air Force ground at Palam here on Friday.


It meant that Mumbai will be chasing a modest 135 for victory. They closed the day at 24 for one, requiring another 111 runs to register a victory.


