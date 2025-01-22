India cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur are also part of this game

Usually, there is hardly any crowd to witness a Ranji Trophy match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Bandra-Kurla Complex ground. However, the Ranji Trophy game between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir starting today at this venue may well be an exception as India’s Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma will be in action for his home team Mumbai.

India cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur are also part of this game. Considering spectators may turn up to watch Rohit, who is playing a Ranji Trophy match after almost a decade, the MCA has made some arrangements.

“We will be keeping 200 chairs for spectators under the coconut trees at the ground during this game. As Rohit is playing this match, people may turn up to watch him bat. But we don’t have additional space or scope to put more chairs at the ground,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap told mid-day on Wednesday.